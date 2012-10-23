MANCHESTER, England Oct 23 Javier Hernandez scored twice to rescue Manchester United as the Group H leaders stormed back from two goals down to defeat Braga 3-2 on Tuesday and move to the brink of reaching the Champions League knockout stage.

Braga had stunned their illustrious opponents with two goals in the first 20 minutes at Old Trafford. Brazilian Alan headed home inside 90 seconds and the Portuguese side crafted a second as Alan again slotted past David De Gea after fine work by Eder.

United's Mexico striker Hernandez quickly replied from Shinji Kagawa's cross, Jonny Evans equalised from close range in the 62nd and Hernandez headed the winner 15 minutes from time.

United, who have lost only one of their last 37 Champions League home games, have nine points from three matches. CFR Cluj are on four after a 1-1 draw at Galatasaray, Braga have three and the Turkish side are bottome with one. (Writing by Justin Palmer in London, editing by Ken Ferris)