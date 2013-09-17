Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 17 Wayne Rooney scored twice to inspire Manchester United to a 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen in their Champions League Group A opener at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
The hosts opened their account in the 22nd minute with a Rooney volley and had several chances to stretch the lead before Leverkusen captain Simon Rolfes levelled after 54 minutes.
Van Persie re-established the three-times European champions' lead five minutes later with an acrobatic volley and Rooney made amends for his earlier misses with a left-footed effort for his 200th United goal in all competitions.
Antonio Valencia made the winning margin more comprehensive with a goal after 79 minutes before Omer Toprak's late strike for Leverkusen as United's David Moyes enjoyed his first taste of managing in the Champions League group stage with a victory. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.