MANCHESTER, England Oct 23 An early own goal by Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez gave Manchester United a 1-0 victory in their Champions League encounter at Old Trafford on Wednesday and sent the English club top of Group A.

Wayne Rooney did all the hard work to create the second-minute opener and watched as his shot crashed off the far post and into the path of Martinez who inexplicably directed the ball into his own net.

United failed to capitalise on their Rooney-inspired dominance, giving Sociedad confidence they could still get something from the game but despite twice hitting the woodwork the La Liga side left empty handed.

Victory gives United seven points from three matches, while Sociedad have yet to pick up a point and look highly unlikely to progress from the group. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Justin Palmer)