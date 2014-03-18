MANCHESTER, England, March 18 Manchester United manager David Moyes was in defiant mood on the eve of his side's Champions League round of 16 second leg against Olympiakos on Wednesday.

The struggling Premier League champions must overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first game in Greece to keep alive their last remaining hope of lifting a trophy this season.

The demoralising 3-0 home Premier League defeat by Liverpool on Sunday increased the pressure on Moyes who has endured a troubled start to his United reign after replacing Alex Ferguson last year.

"When you lose in the fashion we did, and to one of our biggest rivals, it's obviously a big disappointment," Moyes told a news conference on Tuesday.

"As soon as it was over we've concentrated on this game. We told the players the only thing that matters is this game."

Moyes said he did not feel his job was under any threat.

"My future has not changed one bit," Moyes said. "I have a great job, I know the direction I want to go in. We know we have put ourselves in a poor position but we have belief.

"The biggest assurance is the club will let me get on with the job. I have a six-year contract. This club does not work on short-term vision, it works on a long-term vision.

"The support inside Old Trafford has been phenomenal. The first thing I mentioned to the players is we need to start giving something back. We need to work together to make it a night to be remembered. We will leave nothing behind."