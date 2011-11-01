By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England
MANCHESTER, England Nov 1 Manchester United
will turn to Rio Ferdinand to marshal the heart of their defence
against Otelul Galati in the absence of suspended Nemanja Vidic,
manager Alex Ferguson said on the eve of Wednesday's Champions
League match.
Ferdinand, 32, has found his starting place alongside Vidic
increasingly under threat due to injuries and the emergence of
youngsters Jonny Evans and Chris Smalling.
"I explained to Rio other day that it's simply we have two
young centre halves coming through and I'm very glad to have the
four of them and I hope I can keep the four of them for a long
time," the manager told a news conference on Tuesday.
"Rio's almost 33 and he's obviously lost a yard of pace he
had five years ago but that doesn't mean he can't tailor his
game in a different way -- where used to rely on pace he doesn't
do that now, he can't do that any more.
"We've all faced that decisive moment in your careers when
you realise you have to change your game. I did it myself as a
player .. Rio will do the same and he will be fine."
Ferdinand, who played in the 6-1 thumping by Premier League
leaders Manchester City at Old Trafford last month, will return
to the scene of that drubbing for Wednesday's Group C encounter
against the Romanian champions.
Midfielder Tom Cleverley has been ruled out with an ankle
injury, joining Smalling and winger Ashley Young on the
sidelines.
The English champions are second in the group on five
points, two behind Benfica and one ahead of third-placed FC
Basel. Galati have yet to get off the mark.
