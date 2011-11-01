* Centre back Ferdinand to start in absence of suspended
Vidic
* Ferguson says ageing Ferdinand still has "big part" to
play
By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England, Nov 1 Manchester United
will turn to Rio Ferdinand to marshal the heart of their defence
against Otelul Galati in the absence of suspended Nemanja Vidic,
manager Alex Ferguson said on the eve of Wednesday's Champions
League match.
Ferdinand, 32, has found his starting place alongside Vidic
increasingly under threat due to injuries and the emergence of
youngsters Jonny Evans and Chris Smalling.
"I explained to Rio other day that it's simply we have two
young centre halves coming through and I'm very glad to have the
four of them and I hope I can keep the four of them for a long
time," the manager told a news conference on Tuesday.
"Rio's almost 33 and he's obviously lost a yard of pace he
had five years ago but that doesn't mean he can't tailor his
game in a different way -- where used to rely on pace he doesn't
do that now, he can't do that any more.
"We've all faced that decisive moment in your careers when
you realise you have to change your game. I did it myself as a
player .. Rio will do the same and he will be fine."
Ferdinand, who played in the 6-1 thumping by Premier League
leaders Manchester City at Old Trafford last month, will return
to the scene of that drubbing for Wednesday's Group C encounter
against the Romanian champions.
Ferguson said the England defender still had a "big part" to
play at United, where the likes of Ryan Giggs and the now
retired Paul Scholes have perfected the art of prolonging their
careers at the highest level deep into their thirties.
Giggs, 37, has done it by cutting down on games and moving
to a more central role from the wing but is still called upon to
start some of the biggest Champions League and Premier League
matches.
TOP CLASS
A shift in Ferdinand's role at the club was already evident
last season when Vidic was made captain ahead of the Englishman,
who had up until then often worn the armband when then skipper
Gary Neville was sidelined with injuries.
"In his time with us -- eight years now -- he's been a
fantastically consistent performer, top class, absolutely
brilliant," Ferguson said.
"He will rearrange his game a little bit, not drastically.
He is still one of the best footballers in the country in terms
of use of the ball, he's still got great presence, he still can
tackle, he still can head the ball. All that's changed for Rio
is that extra yard he had two or three years ago.
"He'll change, there's no problem with that, and he'll play
a big part."
Ferguson added that Vidic's red card against Galati in
Romania a fortnight ago had been harsh but understandable. The
Serb now starts a two-match European ban.
Midfielder Tom Cleverley has been ruled out with an ankle
injury, joining Smalling and winger Ashley Young on the
sidelines.
The English champions are second in the group on five
points, two behind Benfica and one ahead of third-placed FC
Basel. Galati have yet to get off the mark.
"We'll make one or two changes, not a great deal of changes,
that's because of injuries and things like that," Ferguson said.
"I think that from the experience of the last game they
(Galati) were very organised, very committed, a very strong,
aggressive team. Obviously we need to put a good performance in
to beat them."
