Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures, week 25
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11 and 12 (1500 unless stated):
MANCHESTER, England Nov 21 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney sat out training on Monday but should be fit for their Champions League match at home to Benfica, manager Alex Ferguson said on the eve of the game.
The England international, who has scored nine league goals this season, played the whole of Saturday's 1-0 win at Swansea City in the Premier League.
"Wayne Rooney got a few knocks on Saturday, he missed training today, but he should be OK for tomorrow," Ferguson told a news conference before Tuesday's Group C match against the Portuguese side at Old Trafford.
He added that defender Jonny Evans had a tight hamstring but should also be fit for the game.
United and Benfica lead the group with eight points, with United ahead on goal difference.
Victory for either on Tuesday would put that side through to the knockout stage as group winners with a game to spare. A draw would send both through if FC Basel lose to Otelul Galati. (Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 9 If Tottenham Hotspur are to keep up the chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea they must find a cure for their Anfield jinx and pile on the misery for fading Liverpool on Saturday.
LONDON, Feb 8 Leicester City scored two stunning goals in extra time through Wilfred Ndidi and Demarai Gray to reach the FA Cup fifth round with a 3-1 win over second tier Derby County in a replay on Wednesday.