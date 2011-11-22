MANCHESTER, England Nov 22 Manchester United paid the price for defensive blunders as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Benfica in Champions League Group C on Tuesday.

The Portuguese side ensured their progress to the knockout stages with a point but United will have to wait until the final round of matches to try to advance.

Last year's runners-up got off to the worst possible start when defender Phil Jones turned Nicolas Gaitan's left-footed pass across the goal into his own net in the third minute.

Somewhat shell-shocked after conceding their first goal in six games, United struggled to impose themselves until Nani's cross found Dimitar Berbatov's head and the Bulgarian nodded in a 30th-minute equaliser.

Darren Fletcher put the hosts ahead in the 59th minute before Benfica immediately hit back through the constantly dangerous Pablo Aimar after another United defensive mistake.

(Editing by Ed Osmond; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)