MANCHESTER, England Nov 22 Manchester
United paid the price for defensive blunders as they were held
to a 2-2 draw by Benfica in Champions League Group C on Tuesday.
The Portuguese side ensured their progress to the knockout
stages with a point but United will have to wait until the final
round of matches to try to advance.
Last year's runners-up got off to the worst possible start
when defender Phil Jones turned Nicolas Gaitan's left-footed
pass across the goal into his own net in the third minute.
Somewhat shell-shocked after conceding their first goal in
six games, United struggled to impose themselves until Nani's
cross found Dimitar Berbatov's head and the Bulgarian nodded in
a 30th-minute equaliser.
Darren Fletcher put the hosts ahead in the 59th minute
before Benfica immediately hit back through the constantly
dangerous Pablo Aimar after another United defensive mistake.
