MANCHESTER, England, Sept 19 Michael Carrick's first Champions League goal in three years gave Manchester United an unconvincing 1-0 victory over Galatasaray and a winning start to their Group H campaign at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Carrick, the England midfielder, coolly slotted home after rounding keeper Fernando Muslera in the seventh minute.

But United could not build on their lead and Galatasaray, appearing in the Champions League for the first time in six years, were unlucky not to leave with a point after hitting the woodwork three times.

Nani made United work harder for their win when Muslera saved the Portuguese winger's feeble 53rd-minute penalty following a foul on Brazilian defender Rafael.

(Writing by Steven Wood, Editing by Ed Osmond)