Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
LONDON, Sept 13 Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand will miss the Premier League champions' opening Champions League Group C match against Benfica in Lisbon on Wednesday, the club said on Tuesday.
A statement on the club's website (www.manutd.com) said Ferdinand was not part of the 19-man squad who flew from Manchester airport on Wednesday morning.
Ferdinand missed matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal because of a hamstring injury but played against Bolton Wanderers three days ago.
"Ferdinand's regular centre-back partner Nemanja Vidic will also miss the trip (calf), as expected, along with Tom Cleverley (foot), Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Rafael (shoulder)," the statement said.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)