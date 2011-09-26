By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England, Sept 26
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 26 Manchester United
strikers Wayne Rooney and Javier Hernandez will miss Tuesday's
Champions League game at home to FC Basel, manager Alex Ferguson
said.
Rooney missed Saturday's 1-1 draw with Stoke City in the
Premier League after injuring his hamstring in training, while
his usual strike partner Hernandez was forced off early in the
match with a dead leg.
Defenders Jonny Evans and Chris Smalling will also miss the
match against the Swiss side at Old Trafford with ankle and
groin injuries respectively.
"He's not playing tomorrow," Ferguson said of Rooney, who
has scored nine league goals this season.
"It's difficult to assess hamstring injuries .. he did a bit
of jogging this morning but that's all. It's difficult to say
(when he will be back)."
Ferguson added at Monday's news conference that Hernandez's
injury was "straightforward" and expected him to be available
for Saturday's home league game against promoted Norwich City.
United drew 1-1 at Benfica in their opening Group C game in
Europe's elite club competition. Basel were 2-1 winners over
Romania's Otelul Galati.
(Editing by Ed Osmond, To query or comment on this story email:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)