UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 27 A late Ashley Young goal salvaged a 3-3 draw for Manchester United against FC Basel at Old Trafford in their Champions League Group C match on Tuesday.
United had trailed 3-2 after the Swiss side had staged an unlikely fightback from two goals down to stand on the verge of a famous upset.
Two Danny Welbeck goals in two minutes had given United a comfortable lead by the 17th minute and they looked to be cruising before Basel hit back with two goals in quick succession of their own in the second half.
United's defence had looked shaky all night and they were caught out twice as Fabian Frei's 58th minute half-volley and Alexander Frei's 60th-minute header drew the unfancied visitors level before Alexander Frei converted a 76th-minute penalty.
The Swiss champions defended their lead desperately but were denied outright top spot in the group when Young headed home in the 90th minute. Basel and Benfica are top with four points from two games with United third on two.
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.