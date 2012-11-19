Nov 19 Manchester United, assured of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages, will rest a number of senior players for Tuesday's Group H clash with Galatasaray in Istanbul, the Premier League club said.

Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, David De Gea and Robin van Persie will all remain in Manchester, United said on their website (www.manutd.com) on Monday.

Manager Alex Ferguson's squad includes seven players yet to play in the competition.

United, with four wins from four, have reached the last 16 with two games to spare.

