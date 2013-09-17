Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Sept 17 Manchester United 4 Bayer Leverkusen 2 - Champions League Group A result.
At Old Trafford, Manchester
Scorers:
Manchester United: Wayne Rooney 22, 70, Robin van Persie 59, Antonio Valencia 79
Bayer Leverkusen: Simon Rolfes 54, Omer Toprak 88
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.