Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
MANCHESTER, March 5 Manchester United 1 Real Madrid 2 - Champions League last-16, second-leg result.
Real Madrid win 3-2 on aggregate
At Old Trafford
Scorers:
Manchester United: Sergio Ramos 48og
Real Madrid: Luka Modric 66, Cristiano Ronaldo 69
Red card: Nani (Manchester United) 56
Halftime: 0-0
Teams:
Manchester United: 1-David de Gea; 2-Rafael (7-Antonio Valencia 87), 5-Rio Ferdinand, 15-Nemanja Vidic, 3-Patrice Evra; 16-Michael Carrick, 23-Tom Cleverley (10-Wayne Rooney 73); 17-Nani, 19-Danny Welbeck (18-Ashley Young 81), 11-Ryan Giggs; 20-Robin van Persie.
Real Madrid: 41-Diego Lopez; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa (19-Luka Modric 59), 2-Raphael Varane, 4-Sergio Ramos, 5-Fabio Coentrao; 14-Xabi Alonso, 6-Sami Khedira; 22-Angel Di Maria (8-Kaka 45+1), 10-Mesut Ozil (3-Pepe 71), 7-Cristiano Ronaldo; 20-Gonzalo Higuain.
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.