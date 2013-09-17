MANCHESTER, England, Sept 17 Wayne Rooney scored his 200th goal for Manchester United in their Champions League Group A match against Bayer Leverkusen at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The England striker's second goal of the game gave United a 3-1 lead against the German club.

Rooney is fourth on United's all-time leading scorers' list, behind Bobby Charlton (249), Denis Law (237) and Jack Rowley (211).