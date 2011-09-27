MANCHESTER, England, Sept 27 Teams for Tuesday's Champions League Group C match between Manchester United and FC Basel at Old Trafford.

Manchester United: 1-David de Gea; 3-Patrice Evra, 4-Phil Jones, 5-Rio Ferdinand, 20-Fabio; 8-Anderson, 16-Michael Carrick, 18-Ashley Young; 25-Antonio Valencia, 11-Ryan Giggs; 19-Danny Welbeck

FC Basel: 1-Yann Sommer; 3-Park Joo-ho, 6-Aleksandar Dragovic, 19-David Abraham, 27-Markus Steinhoefer; 20-Fabian Frei, 34-Granit Xhaka, 24-Cabral, 31-Jacques Zoua; 13-Alexander Frei, 9-Marco Streller

