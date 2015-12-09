VALENCIA, Spain Dec 9 Gary Neville endured a dispiriting start to life as a head coach when the former England defender's Valencia side lost 2-0 at home to Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday to exit the Champions League.

Maxwell Cornet put Lyon in front eight minutes before the break and Alexandre Lacazette sealed all three points for the French side in the 76th minute with a solo breakaway effort.

Gent's 2-1 win over Group H leaders Zenit St Petersburg meant even a win would not have been enough for Valencia to advance to the last 16.

Neville and his team will drop into the Europa League, where they will join the Englishman's former club Manchester United. (Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Ed Osmond)