VALENCIA, Spain, Sept 15 Valencia go into Wednesday's Champions League Group H opener at home to Zenit St Petersburg with renewed confidence after securing their first La Liga win of the campaign on Saturday, according to captain Dani Parejo.

After disappointing draws with Rayo Vallecano and Deportivo La Coruna in their first two matches, Valencia struck late to snatch a 1-0 success at Sporting Gijon which Parejo said had lifted the players ahead of Zenit's visit to the Mestalla.

"It's always important when you win," Parejo told a news conference.

"We got our first victory in La Liga on Saturday and that has lifted our confidence," added the midfielder.

Valencia, runners-up in 2000 and 2001, are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2012-13 when they reached the round of 16.

Last year's takeover of the club by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim has raised hopes they can again mount a genuine challenge for silverware in Spain and Europe after years of financial struggles.

Despite having a relatively inexperienced squad, Valencia's Portuguese coach Nuno and the players managed a fourth-placed finish in Spain's top flight last season and they came through Champions League qualifying by beating Ligue 1 side Monaco.

"Last year people doubted us because of the youth of the squad and they didn't know if we could handle the pressure," Parejo said.

"But in the end we had confidence in ourselves and we achieved our goal. We are mature enough to know what is at stake."

Nuno will lock horns with compatriot and Zenit coach Andre Villas-Boas on Wednesday, with whom he worked at Porto under then-manager Jose Mourinho.

Zenit are in the Champions League group stage for a fifth consecutive season and finished third in their group last term before falling in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Toby Davis)