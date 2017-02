VALENCIA, Spain Nov 1 Jonas scored after 12 seconds and Roberto Soldado and Adil Rami added two more goals as Valencia breathed new life into their Champions League Group E campaign with a 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

The hosts took the lead with one of the quickest goals in the competition when Jonas pounced on an error to score.

Leverkusen recovered their composure and Stefan Kiessling headed them level in the 31st minute.

Soldado put Valencia back on course for their first group win this season, flicking in a Jeremy Mathieu cross in the 65th minute, and Rami nodded the third at a corner in the 75th. (Reporting by Mark Elkington in Madrid)