VALENCIA, Spain Nov 1 Brazilian Jonas notched
the Champions League's second quickest goal, scoring after 12
seconds as Valencia breathed new life into their Group E
campaign with a 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.
Jonas pounced on a defensive error to grab his
lightning-quick goal but the Germans recovered their composure
and Stefan Kiessling headed them level in the 31st minute.
Roberto Soldado put Valencia back on course for their first
group win this season, flicking in a Jeremy Mathieu cross in the
65th minute, and Adil Rami nodded the third at a corner in the
75th.
Valencia have five points from four matches, one behind
Leverkusen and three adrift of leaders Chelsea who drew 1-1 at
bottom club Racing Genk (two points).
"We started really pumped up and the quick goal was
phenomenal for us," Soldado told Spanish television.
"We knew these next three games were all finals. We have won
the first, next we need to beat Genk at home and then we need to
go to London knowing that by then a point could be enough."
From the opening kickoff Leverkusen passed the ball all the
way back to keeper Bernd Leno but he scuffed his low clearance
straight to Jonas and the striker tucked his shot just inside
the post.
The effort was just two seconds short of the quickest
Champions League goal scored by Dutchman Roy Makaay for Bayern
Munich against Real Madrid in 2007.
Valencia had their tails up until playmaker Ever Banega was
forced off with a knee injury in the 24th minute and the Germans
rallied.
Michael Ballack, playing with a face mask to protect a
broken nose, crossed for Kiessling to nod the equaliser as Diego
Alves was proving the busier of the two keepers.
Valencia regained the lead though when Spain striker Soldado
flicked a shot past Leno with the outside of his boot and France
defender Rami made sure of the points.
"That early goal played a key role tonight," said Leverkusen
coach Robin Dutt.
"The team was a bit stunned but they showed a good reaction
and scored a great goal. In the second half we played a bit too
riskily and we were punished for it."
(Reporting by Mark Elkington in Madrid, editing by Tony
Jimenez)