VALENCIA, Spain, Sept 28 Substitute Salomon
Kalou conceded a late penalty as Chelsea squandered the lead and
gifted Valencia a 1-1 draw in Champions League Group E on
Wednesday.
Frank Lampard had put the visitors ahead in the 56th minute
at the Mestalla but his fine goal was cancelled out when Ivory
Coast forward Kalou flapped an arm at a Valencia cross and the
referee pointed to the spot.
Roberto Soldado struck the ball low to goalkeeper Petr
Cech's left for an 87th-minute equaliser before Valencia keeper
Diego Alves produced the last of a string of brilliant saves to
deny substitute Nicolas Anelka.
The Brazilian had earlier denied Fernando Torres and Ramires
during a frenetic period of Chelsea pressure that culminated in
Lampard's goal.
