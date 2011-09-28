VALENCIA, Spain, Sept 28 Substitute Salomon Kalou conceded a late penalty as Chelsea squandered the lead and gifted Valencia a 1-1 draw in Champions League Group E on Wednesday.

Frank Lampard had put the visitors ahead in the 56th minute at the Mestalla but his fine goal was cancelled out when Ivory Coast forward Kalou flapped an arm at a Valencia cross and the referee pointed to the spot.

Roberto Soldado struck the ball low to goalkeeper Petr Cech's left for an 87th-minute equaliser before Valencia keeper Diego Alves produced the last of a string of brilliant saves to deny substitute Nicolas Anelka.

The Brazilian had earlier denied Fernando Torres and Ramires during a frenetic period of Chelsea pressure that culminated in Lampard's goal. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Clare Fallon)