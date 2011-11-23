VALENCIA, Spain Nov 23 Roberto Soldado
netted a blistering first-half treble to lift Valencia to a
crushing 7-0 win over Genk in Champions League Group E on
Wednesday that improved the Spanish club's chances of reaching
the last 16.
Jonas opened the scoring when he headed home in the 10th
minute at the Mestalla and the Brazilian forward sent Soldado
clear three minutes later to make it 2-0 with a low shot past
Genk goalkeeper Laszlo Koteles.
The pair combined again in the 36th minute when Soldado
raced away from his markers and struck a powerful shot high into
the net. The striker completed his hat-trick in the 39th with a
tap-in at the far post from a Pablo Hernandez centre.
Pablo, who took the captain's armband when Soldado was
replaced by Aritz Aduriz, curled in a fifth in the 68th minute,
Aduriz muscled his way through to make it 6-0 two minutes later
and Tino Costa added the seventh in the 81st.
