MADRID Nov 24 Valencia found it all too
easy against Racing Genk on Wednesday in recording their biggest
Champions League win but coach Unai Emery knows securing the
score draw they need to qualify at Chelsea next month will
present a much tougher challenge.
A quickfire first-half hat-trick from striker and captain
Roberto Soldado, and goals from Jonas, Pablo Hernandez, Aritz
Aduriz and Tino Costa, gave Emery's side a crushing 7-0 win over
the Belgians at the Mestalla.
That result is one goal short of Liverpool's record 8-0
destruction of Besiktas in 2007.
A score draw at Stamford Bridge on Dec. 6 would be enough to
secure a berth in the last 16 after Chelsea were upset 2-1 in
Germany by Bayer Leverkusen, who went top of Group E and sealed
their place in the knockout round.
"We have a chance in London to see what we are capable of in
this competition and against a powerful opponent," Emery, whose
side drew 1-1 with Chelsea in Valencia in September, said at a
post-match news conference.
"We'll have to prepare with a lot of strength and
intelligence, but we should try to enjoy it as well. We have our
fate in our own hands and for that we should be satisfied.
"We'll go to London to win."
Valencia's solid start to the season has been built around
the splendid form of Soldado, the former Real Madrid, Osasuna
and Getafe forward, who has netted five in Europe's elite club
competition and eight in La Liga, where Valencia are third
behind leaders Real and second-placed Barcelona.
Soldado's latest performance, coming after his double
against Real in La Liga at the weekend, will boost his chances
of a recall to the Spain squad for next year's European
Championship in Ukraine and Poland.
The 26-year-old, who was born in Valencia, has represented
the world and European champions only twice, back in June 2007,
when he failed to score.
"He is improving every day and he will get a chance to play
for the national team if he carries on like this," Emery said.
