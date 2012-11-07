VALENCIA Nov 7 Valencia boosted their chances of making the last 16 of the Champions League when Sofiane Feghouli struck twice to give the La Liga side a 4-2 win at home to BATE Borisov in Group F on Wednesday.

BATE strung some neat passing moves together in the early stages at a damp Mestalla but Valencia looked far more dangerous in attack than the Belarussian champions and took a deserved 26th-minute lead when Jonas bustled through a tackle and volleyed in from close range.

Soldado made it 2-0 from the penalty spot three minutes later, his fourth goal of the campaign following his treble in the 3-0 win at BATE last month, after Artem Radkov had felled Andres Guardado on the edge of the area.

Fernando Gago's fine assist released Feghouli to make it 3-0 six minutes into the second half before Valencia goalkeeper Vicente Guaita failed to deal with Renan Bressan's inswinging freekick two minutes later and the ball squirted into the net at his near post.

Gago's defensive howler gifted BATE a second goal seven minutes from time but any hopes they had of snatching a point were snuffed out when Feghouli netted his second of the night in the 86th minute. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Pritha Sarkar)