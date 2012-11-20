VALENCIA Nov 20 Bayern Munich joined Group F rivals Valencia in the last 16 of the Champions League after the 2001 finalists played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Mestalla on Tuesday.

Lille's 2-0 win at BATE Borisov in the earlier kickoff had put the Spanish club through to the knockout stage and Bayern, last year's runners-up, also progressed despite failing to make their numerical advantage count against 10-man Valencia.

The hosts had right back Antonio Barragan sent off for a wild tackle on David Alaba in the 33rd minute but, roared on by their fans, produced a battling performance to thwart the side that beat them on penalties in the final in Milan 11 years ago.

Sofiane Feghouli's deflected shot put Valencia ahead against the run of play in the 77th before Thomas Mueller levelled with a scuffed effort five minutes later. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Ken Ferris)