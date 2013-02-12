VALENCIA, Spain Feb 12 Paris St Germain conceded a late goal and had Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent off in added time in a 2-1 win at Valencia in their Champions League last-16 first leg at the Mestalla on Tuesday.

The Ligue 1 leaders looked to be strolling into the quarter-finals when they took the lead in the 10th minute through Ezequiel Lavezzi and his Argentina team mate Javier Pastore added a second goal two minutes before halftime.

Valencia improved after coach Ernesto Valverde made a couple of changes at the break and it was no more than they deserved when centre back Adil Rami surged into the area and volleyed home in the 90th minute.

Ibrahimovic was shown a straight red card for a wild lunge on defender Andres Guardado in the second minute of added time but even without the Sweden striker for the return leg in Paris on March 6, PSG will still be favourites to progress.

PSG's latest signing, former England captain David Beckham, watched from the stands and will return to the French capital with the squad on Wednesday for his first training session. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Tony Jimenez)