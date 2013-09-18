Sept 18 Argentine midfielder Lucho Gonzalez scored in the 55th minute to give Portuguese champions Porto a 1-0 victory over Austria Vienna in their opening Champions League Group G match on Wednesday.

Gonzalez calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net after a cross from Danilo at the Ernst-Happel stadium in Vienna.

Porto dominated possession in the first half but showed little penetration against the Austrian champions who were making their first appearance in the Champions League.

They stepped up the pace after the interval to take the lead through Gonzalez's goal but were put under immediate pressure when a header from Austria Vienna striker Marko Stankovic hit the woodwork and a fierce shot from his team mate Philipp Hosiner's flew just wide.

Gonzalez could have grabbed a second but he was just unable to make contact with a clever cross from Silvestre Varela and although the home side won three late corners they were unable to snatch an equaliser. (Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)