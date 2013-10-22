VIENNA Oct 22 Atletico Madrid seized control of Champions League Group G when Diego Costa scored twice, including one of the goals of the season, in a thumping 3-0 victory for the La Liga side at Austria Vienna on Tuesday.

Playing at the Ernst Happel stadium where Spain beat Germany 1-0 to win Euro 2008, Atletico took the lead in the eighth minute when Koke sent Felipe Luis clear on the left and he squared for Raul Garcia to tap into an empty net.

Brazil-born Costa showed why Spain coach Vicente del Bosque wants to call him up when he made it 2-0 in the 20th after racing from inside the Atletico half, dancing past the last defender and slipping the ball into the corner of the net.

The home side tried to force their way back into the match but Costa dashed any hopes of a comeback when he controlled an Emiliano Insua centre and struck from close range eight minutes into the second half.

Atletico have a maximum nine points from three matches, with Russia's Zenit St Petersburg on four after their 1-0 win at Porto. Vienna have one point in fourth and last place, two behind the Portuguese side. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Ken Ferris)