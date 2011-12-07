VILLARREAL, Spain Dec 7 Gokhan Inler and Marek Hamsik scored to give Napoli a 2-0 win at Villarreal that fired the Champions League debutants into the last 16 of the competition on Wednesday.

The Italians secured second place in Group A behind Bayern Munich, despite the Germans falling 2-0 at third-placed Manchester City.

Swiss midfielder Inler struck from 25 metres out in the 65th minute to settle the nervous Italians who had struggled to make headway against already eliminated Villarreal.

Slovakian international Hamsik bundled the ball in from close range at a corner in the 76th, leaving their Spanish hosts without a point in their six group games. (Writing by Mark Elkington in Madrid, editing by Justin Palmer)