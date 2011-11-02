VILLARREAL, Spain Nov 2 Yaya Toure struck twice for Manchester City as the Champions League debutants beat injury-ravaged Villarreal 3-0 away to boost their chances of qualifying for the last 16 on Wednesday.

The Ivory Coast midfielder opened the scoring in the 30th minute after a cagey opening at the Madrigal when he picked up a David Silva pass and sidefooted low past goalkeeper Diego Lopez.

Italy striker Mario Balotelli, returning from a three-match European ban, doubled the visitors lead from the penalty spot in first half stoppage time after he was felled in the penalty area by Mateo Musacchio, calmly tucking away the spot kick for his seventh goal in seven matches in all competitions.

The rangy Toure, a former Barcelona player, used his strength to weave through the Villarreal defence for his second and the Premier League leaders' third with around 20 minutes left, prompting the home fans to begin heading for the exits.

Victory lifted City to second in Group A with seven points, three behind leaders Bayern Munich who beat Napoli 3-2.

Three points from their away trip to third-placed Napoli on Nov. 22 will guarantee City a place in the knockout rounds.

(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by martyn Herman)