VILLARREAL, Spain, Sept 14 Toni Kroos and Rafinha scored as Bayern Munich cruised to a 2-0 win at Villarreal in their opening game of Champions League Group A on Wednesday.

Franck Ribery set up Kroos to score after seven minutes and the European heavyweights, making their 250th European Cup appearance, dominated for the rest of the match.

Bayern always looked the more likely to score as Villarreal struggled to get back into the game, and substitute Rafinha sealed the result with a wonderful piece of skill to create and score the second goal in the 76th.

It was the perfect start to the group stage for Bayern who have an added incentive to reach the Champions League final this season as it is to be played at their Allianz Arena next May.

