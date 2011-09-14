* Bayern aiming for final appearance at own stadium

* Villarreal struggle to create openings

(Adds details and quote)

VILLARREAL, Spain, Sept 14 Toni Kroos and Rafinha scored as Bayern Munich cruised to a 2-0 win at Villarreal in their opening game of Champions League Group A on Wednesday.

Franck Ribery set up Kroos to score after seven minutes and the European heavyweights, making their 250th European Cup appearance, dominated for the rest of the match.

Bayern always looked the more likely to score as Villarreal struggled to get back into the game, and substitute Rafinha sealed the result with a wonderful piece of skill to create and score the second goal in the 76th.

It was the perfect start to the group stage for Bayern who have an added incentive to reach the Champions League final this season as it is to be played at their Allianz Arena next May.

"We saw plenty of the ball but didn't create many chances," Villarreal midfielder Cani told Spanish television.

"It's only one game and we didn't expect to lose the first one but there is still a long way to go."

Bayern quickly took command at the Madrigal with Ribery in particular causing havoc in the home defence.

The French international dribbled down the left flank and pulled back for Kroos to side-foot a shot inside the far post and Villarreal struggled to react.

The hosts had only a couple of glimpses of goal before the break but Giuseppe Rossi and Mario Gaspar failed to put away their chances.

Villarreal lifted their game for a while in the second half but, as a side accustomed to dominating possession, they struggled as Bayern continued to boss proceedings.

Home keeper Diego Lopez was the busier and Kroos should have sealed the victory for the Germans earlier when he fired against the post from close range in the 69th minute.

Rafinha killed off Villarreal's hopes when he dribbled off the right, nutmegged his marker and smashed the ball past Lopez, who appeared surprised by the power of the shot as it flew inside his near post.

(Writing by Mark Elkington; Editing by Clare Fallon. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more Champions League soccer