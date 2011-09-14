Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
* Kroos strikes early, Rafinha gem seals result
* Villarreal struggle to create openings
(Adds quotes)
VILLARREAL, Spain, Sept 14 Bayern Munich's quest for a place in the Champions League final at their own Allianz Arena next May got off to a strong start with a 2-0 win at Villarreal in their opening Group A game on Wednesday.
Toni Kroos put them ahead after only seven minutes and the European heavyweights, making their 250th European Cup appearance, dominated for the rest of the match.
Substitute Rafinha sealed the result with a wonderful piece of skill to create and score the second goal in the 76th.
It was Bayern's seventh consecutive victory in all competitions, with 21 scored and none conceded, and they moved straight to the top of the group with Manchester City drawing 1-1 at home to Napoli.
"I am pleased because this team has proved it can compete in Europe," Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes told reporters.
"It's a difficult stadium and winning has given us confidence for the coming games. It was a first half where we managed to gain an advantage, and a second where we dominated more comfortably."
Bayern quickly took command at the Madrigal with Franck Ribery in particular causing havoc in the home defence.
The French international dribbled down the left flank and pulled back for Kroos to side-foot a shot inside the far post.
RAFINHA NUTMEG
Villarreal tried to react but only had a couple of glimpses of goal before the break which Giuseppe Rossi and Mario Gaspar failed to put away.
They lifted their game for a while in the second half, but as a side accustomed to dominating possession, they laboured as Bayern refused to relinquish the ball.
Home keeper Diego Lopez was the busier and Kroos should have killed off the game for the Germans earlier when he fired against the post from close range in the 69th minute.
Rafinha, a first half substitute for the injured Daniel van Buyten, ended Villarreal's hopes when he dribbled off the right, nutmegged his marker and smashed the ball past a surprised Lopez at his near post.
"The first goal, after only seven minutes, conditioned the rest of the match physically, tactically and psychologically," Villarreal coach Juan Carlos Garrido said.
"In the Champions League you play against the best in the world. We need to draw conclusions and try and improve."
(Writing by Mark Elkington in Madrid; Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((justin.palmer@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: justin.palmer.reuters.com@reuters.net)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (