VILLARREAL, Spain, Sept 14 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group A match between Villarreal and Bayern Munich at the Madrigal:

Villarreal: 13-Diego Lopez; 4-Mateo Musacchio, 5-Carlos Marchena, 12-Cristian Zapata, 14-Mario Gaspar; 15-Jose Catala, 8-Jonathan de Guzman, 19-Marcos Senna, 21-Bruno Soriano; 7-Nilmar, 22-Giuseppe Rossi

Bayern Munich: 1-Manuel Neuer; 5-Daniel Van Buyten, 17-Jerome Boateng, 21-Philipp Lahm, 28-Holger Badstuber; 7-Franck Ribery, 31-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 39-Toni Kroos, 44-Anatoliy Tymoshchuk; 25-Thomas Muller, 33-Mario Gomez

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)

