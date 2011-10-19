LONDON Oct 19 Barcelona and AC Milan can
effectively seal their expected places in the Champions League
knockout stage with three games remaining when they play rank
outsiders Viktoria Plzen and BATE Borisov respectively in their
Group H matches on Wednesday.
European champions Barca, who crushed Borisov 5-0 in Belarus
in their last Champions League outing on Sept. 28 are the
overwhelming favourites to see off their Czech visitors, who
were beaten 2-0 away to Milan last time out.
Barca and Milan, who host Borisov, have four points each
from two matches while the other pair both have one and the
competition's two giants, who have been European champions 11
times between them, can open a six-point gap with victories.
Matters are likely to be far less clear-cut however when the
top two in Group F -- Olympique Marseille and Arsenal --meet at
the Stade Velorome in the south of France.
Both sides have made poor starts to their domestic league
campaigns and, while their Champions League performances have
been less erratic, they will nervously hope for a victory.
Marseille are top with six points from two games followed by
Arsenal on four but with Borussia Dortmund, who travel to
Olympiakos, also in the group and looking for a first win,
neither side can afford to slip up.
Group E is even tighter with Chelsea on four points, Bayer
Leverkusen with three, Valencia on two and Racing Genk with one
but things should become clearer, at least for Chelsea who are
odds-on to beat the Belgians.
Surprise Group G leaders APOEL Nicosia will be severely
tested when they travel to former Champions league winners
Porto, who have won 15 of their last 19 European home games.
Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine host Zenit St Petersburg of
Russia in the other match in the section.
