March 27 Facts and figures ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final, first leg fixtures:

OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE V BAYERN MUNICH

Head-to-head record - no matches

Record this season, including qualifying rounds:

Olympique Marseille P8 W4 D1 L3 F9 A6

Bayern Munich P10 W7 D1 L2 F21 A7

Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Andre Ayew (Marseille) 4 Mario Gomez (Bayern) 10

* Marseille have not lost to a German team since the East and West parts of the country reunited. They have won their last three, including two victories, 3-0 at home and 3-2 away, over current German league leaders Borussia Dortmund in this season's group stage.

* Marseille have conceded just two goals in their last seven Champions League games at the Stade Velodrome.

* Marseille have not gone as far in the competition since they won the inaugural Champions League in 1993.

* Marseille's Ghanaian forward Andre Ayew, son of their former CL winner Abedi Pele, has scored four goals in this season's tournament, more than any other Marseille player since Didier Drogba, now with Chelsea, who scored five in the 2003-04 season.

* Bayern striker Mario Gomez scored four in the last game against Basel to become only the ninth player to net 10 or more in a single CL season. He has grabbed three hat-tricks in his last 12 CL games in which he has scored 17 times.

* Bayern have lost only one of their last six away matches in France and beat Olympique Lyon 3-0 on their last visit in the semi-finals two seasons ago.

* Bayern have lost their last two CL away games without scoring and have not won any of their last three.

* Bayern will be playing in their 11th CL quarter-final, a tally only bettered by Manchester United with 12. Barcelona are also playing in their 11th.

- -

AC MILAN V BARCELONA

Head-to-head record

Played: 11

Wins: Barcelona 5, Milan 3, draws 3

Goals: Barcelona 18, Milan 16

Previous meetings

EC: R2 4/11/59 AC Milan 0 Barcelona 2

25/11/59 Barcelona 5 AC Milan 1

CL: FL 18/05/94 AC Milan 4 Barcelona 0 (in Athens)

CL: GP 26/09/00 Barcelona 0 AC Milan 2

18/10/00 AC Milan 3 Barcelona 3

CL: GP 20/10/04 AC Milan 1 Barcelona 0

2/11/04 Barcelona 2 AC Milan 1

CL: SF 18/04/06 AC Milan 0 Barcelona 1

26/04/06 Barcelona 0 AC Milan 0

CL: GP 13/09/11 Barcelona 2 AC Milan 2

23/11/11 AC Milan 2 Barcelona 3

Record this season:

Barcelona P8 W7 D1 L0 F30 A6

AC Milan P8 W3 D3 L2 F15 A11

Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) 5

* Barcelona, unbeaten in their last 14 CL games, have scored in each of their last 29 matches in the competition since a goalless draw away to Rubin Kazan more than two years ago. They have scored at least twice in each of their last nine games and have netted 28 times in the last seven, all of which were won.

* Barcelona have lost only one of their last 11 CL matches against Italian teams, a decisive 3-1 defeat to Inter Milan in the 2010 semi-finals.

* Barcelona's incomparable Lionel Messi needs one more goal to break the CL season record of 12. Messi became the first player to score five in a CL game in the quarter-finals against Bayer Leverkusen, bringing his tally to 12 in seven games. Last season he equalled Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of 12 in a season for Manchester United in 2003. His next goal will be his 50th in the CL, a tally only achieved by Raul, Van Nistelrooy and Thierry Henry.

* Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 14 CL games at the Camp Nou, winning 12. They are also unbeaten in their last five against AC Milan, including two this season in the group stage.

* Milan have a creditable CL record in Spain, winning four and losing four of 11 away games there.

* Milan have lost only one of six CL quarter-final ties. They went out to Deportivo Coruna in 2004 despite winning the first leg at home 4-1. A shock 4-0 defeat in the away leg put them out.

* Milan midfielder Antonio Nocerino is the only Milan player to have appeared in all of his side's eight CL matches this season.

* Milan's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic failed to extend his excellent scoring run in the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the knockout round. He had scored in all of his team's five previous CL matches.

(Compiled by Paul Radford)