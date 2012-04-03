April 3 Facts and figures ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final, second leg fixtures:

REAL MADRID v APOEL NICOSIA Head-to-head record Played: 1 Wins: Real 1 Goals: Real 3, APOEL 0 Previous match CL: QF 27/03/12 APOEL Nicosia 0 Real Madrid 3 Record this season, including qualifying rounds: Real Madrid P9 W8 D1 L0 F27 A4 APOEL Nicosia P15 W7 D4 L4 F18 A12 Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Karim Benzema (Real) 7 Ailton/Gustavo Manduca (APOEL) 3

* Real have won nine of their last 10 Champions League home games with just one defeat -- against Spanish rivals Barcelona in last season's semi-finals. Their last home defeat to a foreign team was more than two years ago when AC Milan beat them 3-2 in the group stage.

* Real are on course for their seventh CL semi-final, a tally bettered only by Barcelona with eight. It would also be a record 23rd semi-final in the European Cup/CL.

* Real, who are unbeaten in their last 10 CL games, have won all four previous home games against Cypriot teams, scoring at least six times on each occasion. They have netted 26 goals in those matches and conceded just one.

* Real's French striker Karim Benzema, who scored twice against APOEL in the first leg, has found the net 13 times in his last 14 CL games.

* APOEL are normally good travellers and keep a tight defence. They have conceded a mere six goals in their last 10 European away games

* APOEL earned a highly creditable 0-0 draw with Atletico on their only previous visit to Madrid two years ago in the CL group stage. However, they have never beaten a Spanish team in 11 games played and it would take a miracle for them to overturn a three-goal deficit.

* APOEL have lost on four of their five previous visits to Spain and have also failed to score in four out of five.

* APOEL's Portuguese defender Nuno Morais is the only player to have appeared in every minute of APOEL's 15 CL games this season and on their only previous campaign in 2009-10. That contrasts with the brevity of his previous CL record. He made one last-minute substitute appearance for Chelsea in the 2004-05 season.

CHELSEA v BENFICA Head-to-head record Played: 1 Wins: Chelsea 1 Goals: Chelsea 1, Benfica 0 Previous match CL: QF 27/03/13 Benfica 0 Chelsea 1 Record this season, including qualifying rounds: Chelsea P9 W5 D2 L2 F19 A8 Benfica P13 W6 D5 L2 F20 A12 Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Didier Drogba (Chelsea) 4 Oscar Cardozo (Benfica) 4

* Chelsea have won all four CL home games this season by a margin of at least two goals, scoring 14 in total and conceding just one.

* Chelsea have won all three previous home games against Portuguese teams and have lost just once overall in seven games against clubs from Portugal.

* If Chelsea advance it will be to their sixth CL semi-final in nine years. But they have reached only one final and never won the competition.

* If Chelsea win, it will be a third victory in three games for temporary coach Roberto Di Matteo, giving him as many CL wins with Chelsea as his predecessor Andre Villas Boas and former Brazilian manager Luiz Felipe Scolari. It would also be one more than former Dutch trainer Guus Hiddink achieved.

* Benfica have scored twice in each of their last three CL away games and have failed to score only once in their last 10 European away matches.

* Benfica have done well on recent visits to England, with three wins in their last seven, including a 3-1 extra time victory over Arsenal in their last game in London 20 years ago in the 1991-92 European Cup.

* Benfica reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season but have not been in the last four in Europe's premier club competition since they reached the European Cup final in 1990.

* Brazilian goalkeeper Artur and midfielders Axel Witsel of Belgium and Nicolas Gaitan of Argentina are the only Benfica players to have started all nine CL matches this season.

(Compiled by Paul Radford)