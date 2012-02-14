Feb 14 Facts and figures ahead of
Wednesday's Champions League round of 16, first leg fixtures:
ZENIT ST PETERSBURG v BENFICA
Head-to-head record - no matches
Record this season, including qualifying rounds:
Zenit St Petersburg P6 W2 D3 L1 F7 A5
Benfica P10 W5 D5 L0 F16 A8
Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Roman Shirokov (Zenit) 3 Oscar
Cardozo (Benfica) 3
* Zenit are playing in only their 2nd CL and appearing in
the knockout stage for the first time.
* Zenit have not conceded a goal in their last three CL
matches. They have kept clean sheets in six of their last 10
European home games.
* Zenit are unbeaten in their last 15 European matches in
Russia and have won 11 of the last 13. They have conceded just
eight goals in those 15 games.
* Benfica are appearing in the knockout stage of the
competition for the first time in six years.
* Benfica are unbeaten in their last five European away
games and have lost only one of their last nine.
* Though Benfica have never met a Russian club in the CL
before, they have a good overall record against teams from
Russia, losing just one of eight matches.
AC MILAN v ARSENAL
Head-to-head record
Played: 2
Wins: Arsenal 1, draws 1
Goals: Arsenal 2, Milan 0
Previous meetings
CL: KO 20.02.08 Arsenal 0 AC Milan 0
4.03.08 AC Milan 0 Arsenal 2
Record this season, including qualifying rounds:
AC Milan P6 W2 D3 L1 F11 A8
Arsenal P8 W5 D2 L1 F10 A7
Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) 4 Robin
van Persie (Arsenal) 3
* Milan have made an exit at this stage of the competition
in three of the last four years, all at the expense of English
teams. Last season they went down to Arsenal's north London
neighbours Tottenham Hotspur. The year before they were
eliminated by Manchester United and in 2008 by Arsenal
themselves.
* Milan have not won any of their last seven matches against
English clubs and have failed to score in five of those games.
* Milan's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored in
each of his last four CL games and has found the net eight times
in his 12 CL matches for AC.
* Arsenal have lost only one of their last nine games
against teams from Italy and have kept clean sheets in six of
those.
* Arsenal have appeared in every last 16 knockout round
since the stage was inaugurated in 2004. They were knocked out
at this stage by eventual winners Barcelona last season.
* Arsenal's Dutch striker Robin van Persie has scored 12
goals in his last 19 European games. - - - -
