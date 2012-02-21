Feb 21 Facts and figures ahead of Wednesday's Champions League round of 16, first leg fixtures:

OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE v INTER MILAN

Head-to-head record

Played: 2

Wins: Marseille 2

Goals: Marseille 2 Inter 0

Previous matches

UF: QF 8.04.04 Olympique Marseille 1 Inter Milan 0

14.04.04 Inter Milan 0 Olympique Marseille 1

Record this season:

Olympique Marseille P6 W3 D1 L2 F7 A4

Inter Milan P6 W3 D1 L2 F8 A7

Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Andre Ayew (Marseille) 3 Giampaolo Pazzini (Inter) 2

* Marseille have failed to score in three of their last four CL home games, losing their last two 1-0 to Arsenal and Olympiakos Piraeus.

* Marseille have never scored more than a single goal in 14 matches against Italian teams. They were awarded a 3-0 forfeit win over AC Milan in the 1991 European Cup quarter-finals after a match abandoned when Milan players walked off with Marseille leading 1-0.

* Marseille forward Andre Ayew has scored three goals in five CL games this season, beating the total scored in the competition by his more famous father Abedi Pele, who netted twice for Marseille in 1992-93, the CL's inaugural season when the trophy was won by the French club.

* Inter will be seeking their 50th CL victory in what will be their 104th game.

* Inter won two and drew one of their three away games in their CL group this season and earned home and away victories against another French side, Lille.

* Inter have lost only three of 12 away matches in France though one of those was against Marseille in the 2004 UEFA Cup quarter-finals.

BASEL v BAYERN MUNICH

Head-to-head record

Played: 2

Wins: Bayern 2

Goals: Bayern 5, Basel 1

Previous meetings

CL: GP 28.09.10 Basel 1 Bayern Munich 2

8.12.10 Bayern Munich 3 Basel 0

Record this season, including qualifying rounds:

Basel P6 W3 D2 L1 F11 A10

Bayern P8 W6 D1 L1 F14 A6

Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Alex Frei (Basel) 5 Mario Gomez (Bayern) 6

* Basel have the most porous defence of any of the teams in the last 16, conceding 10 in their six group games. They have kept just one clean sheet in their last 14 European games.

* Basel have recorded one solitary win in eight games against German clubs, a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen in the CL qualifiers six years ago. They have conceded 18 goals in those games.

* Basel striker Alex Frei has scored eight goals in his last 10 CL games for his club. In all, he has netted 19 times in 26 European matches for Basel.

* Bayern have failed to score only twice in their last 23 CL games. One of those was in the 2010 final which they lost 2-0 to Inter Milan. The other was in their final group game this season against Manchester City, also a 2-0 defeat.

* Bayern have won six of seven games against Swiss clubs, including all of the last five, two of them against Zurich in this season's qualifying round. Their only defeat was more than 20 years ago when they went down 2-1 to Neuchatel Xamax in the European Cup in 1987-88.

* Bayern striker Mario Gomez is on a fantastic run with 14 goals in his last 11 CL matches.

