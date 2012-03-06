March 6 Facts and figures ahead of Wednesday's
Champions League round of 16, second leg fixtures:
APOEL NICOSIA v OLYMPIQUE LYON
Head-to-head record
Played: 1
Wins: Lyon 1
Goals: Lyon 1, APOEL 0
Previous match
CL: KO 14.02.12 Olympique Lyon 1 APOEL Nicosia 0
Record this season, including qualifying rounds:
APOEL Nicosia P13 W6 D4 L3 F17 A9
Olympique Lyon P9 W4 D3 L2 F14 A9
Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Bafetimbi Gomis (Lyon) 5 Ailton
(APOEL) 3
* APOEL, looking to become the first club from Cyprus to
play in any European competition quarter-final, rely heavily on
their formidable defence which has conceded only 13 goals in
their last 19 European matches.
* APOEL's chances do not look great on paper. They have won
just two of 13 CL games played and have never won a match in the
competition by the two-goal margin they are looking for this
time.
* APOEL have lost all three previous games against French
teams without scoring a goal. Apart from the first leg defeat in
Lyon, they lost home and away to Paris St Germain in the 1993-94
Cup Winners Cup second round.
* Lyon, who have made an exit at the last 16 in four of the
last five seasons, scored seven times in their last CL away game
against Dinamo Zagreb in the group stage, winning 7-1.
* Lyon's seven-goal romp against Zagreb came as a surprise
as they had struggled to score in previous games, finding the
net only twice in their previous six CL games and none at all in
the four previous CL away games.
* Lyon's French international keeper Hugo Lloris is the only
player from his team to have started every CL game this season.
He has started in all of Lyon's 35 CL games in the past four
seasons.
BARCELONA v BAYER LEVERKUSEN
Head-to-head record
Played: 7
Wins: Barcelona 4, Leverkusen 2, draws 1
Goals: Barcelona 10, Leverkusen 6
Previous meetings
UF: QF 2.03.88 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Barcelona 0
16.03.88 Barcelona 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1
CL: GP 25.09.01 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Barcelona 1
17.10.01 Barcelona 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1
CL: GP2 27.11.02 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Barcelona 2
11.03.02 Barcelona 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0
CL: KO 14.02.12 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Barcelona 3
Record this season:
Barcelona P7 W6 D1 L0 F23 A5
Bayer Leverkusen P7 W3 D1 L3 F9 A11
Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 7 Eren
Derdiyok (Leverkusen) 2
* Barcelona, unbeaten in their last 13 CL games, have scored
in each of their last 28 matches in the competition since a
goalless draw away to Rubin Kazan more than two years ago. They
have scored at least twice in each of their last eight games and
have netted 14 times in the last four.
* Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 16 CL matches against
German clubs, winning 13. The last German team to beat them was
Leverkusen, more than 10 years ago.
* Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has scored an astonishing
25 goals in his last 24 CL matches.
* Leverkusen have not won any of their last 14 CL away
games. They have not kept a clean sheet in the last 19 away in
which they have conceded 46 goals.
* Leverkusen have won only two of their last 14 matches
against teams from Spain and have lost their last four against
Barcelona.
* Leverkusen lost 3-1 on their last visit to Spain this
season when they met Valencia in the group stage. That scoreline
is haunting them. They lost 3-1 in each leg against Liverpool on
their last CL knockout round appearance in 2005 and, of course,
lost 3-1 in the home leg last month against Barcelona.
