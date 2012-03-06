March 6 Facts and figures ahead of Wednesday's Champions League round of 16, second leg fixtures:

APOEL NICOSIA v OLYMPIQUE LYON

Head-to-head record

Played: 1

Wins: Lyon 1

Goals: Lyon 1, APOEL 0

Previous match

CL: KO 14.02.12 Olympique Lyon 1 APOEL Nicosia 0

Record this season, including qualifying rounds:

APOEL Nicosia P13 W6 D4 L3 F17 A9

Olympique Lyon P9 W4 D3 L2 F14 A9

Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Bafetimbi Gomis (Lyon) 5 Ailton (APOEL) 3

* APOEL, looking to become the first club from Cyprus to play in any European competition quarter-final, rely heavily on their formidable defence which has conceded only 13 goals in their last 19 European matches.

* APOEL's chances do not look great on paper. They have won just two of 13 CL games played and have never won a match in the competition by the two-goal margin they are looking for this time.

* APOEL have lost all three previous games against French teams without scoring a goal. Apart from the first leg defeat in Lyon, they lost home and away to Paris St Germain in the 1993-94 Cup Winners Cup second round.

* Lyon, who have made an exit at the last 16 in four of the last five seasons, scored seven times in their last CL away game against Dinamo Zagreb in the group stage, winning 7-1.

* Lyon's seven-goal romp against Zagreb came as a surprise as they had struggled to score in previous games, finding the net only twice in their previous six CL games and none at all in the four previous CL away games.

* Lyon's French international keeper Hugo Lloris is the only player from his team to have started every CL game this season. He has started in all of Lyon's 35 CL games in the past four seasons.

BARCELONA v BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Head-to-head record

Played: 7

Wins: Barcelona 4, Leverkusen 2, draws 1

Goals: Barcelona 10, Leverkusen 6

Previous meetings

UF: QF 2.03.88 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Barcelona 0

16.03.88 Barcelona 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1

CL: GP 25.09.01 Bayer Leverkusen 2 Barcelona 1

17.10.01 Barcelona 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1

CL: GP2 27.11.02 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Barcelona 2

11.03.02 Barcelona 2 Bayer Leverkusen 0

CL: KO 14.02.12 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Barcelona 3

Record this season:

Barcelona P7 W6 D1 L0 F23 A5

Bayer Leverkusen P7 W3 D1 L3 F9 A11

Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 7 Eren Derdiyok (Leverkusen) 2

* Barcelona, unbeaten in their last 13 CL games, have scored in each of their last 28 matches in the competition since a goalless draw away to Rubin Kazan more than two years ago. They have scored at least twice in each of their last eight games and have netted 14 times in the last four.

* Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 16 CL matches against German clubs, winning 13. The last German team to beat them was Leverkusen, more than 10 years ago.

* Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has scored an astonishing 25 goals in his last 24 CL matches.

* Leverkusen have not won any of their last 14 CL away games. They have not kept a clean sheet in the last 19 away in which they have conceded 46 goals.

* Leverkusen have won only two of their last 14 matches against teams from Spain and have lost their last four against Barcelona.

* Leverkusen lost 3-1 on their last visit to Spain this season when they met Valencia in the group stage. That scoreline is haunting them. They lost 3-1 in each leg against Liverpool on their last CL knockout round appearance in 2005 and, of course, lost 3-1 in the home leg last month against Barcelona.

(Compiled by Paul Radford)