March 13 Facts and figures ahead of Wednesday's Champions League round of 16, second leg fixtures:

REAL MADRID v CSKA MOSCOW

Head-to-head record

Played: 1

Draws: 1

Goals: Real 1, CSKA 1

Previous match

CL: KO 21.02.12 CSKA Moscow 1 Real Madrid 1

Record this season:

Real Madrid P7 W6 D1 L0 F20 A3

CSKA Moscow P7 W2 D3 L2 F10 A9

Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Karim Benzema/Jose Callejon/Cristiano Ronaldo (Real) 4 Seydou Doumbia (CSKA) 5

* Real are unbeaten in the 17 CL matches they have played against foreign teams in the past two seasons, winning 14. The only team to beat them in the competition in that period was Spanish arch-rivals Barcelona in last year's semi-finals.

* Real have a great home record against Russian teams, winning six and drawing one of seven games played over the last 20 years. They have scored 21 goals in those games, an average of three per match.

* Real forward Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 17 goals in his 23 CL games for his club.

* CSKA, who grabbed a late equaliser in the first leg, have still to lose against a Spanish team, winning three and drawing the other three of six games played.

* CSKA have lost only one of their last seven Champions League away games and won on their last visit to Spain two years ago when they beat Sevilla 2-1 at this stage of the competition.

* CSKA's Ivory Coast forward Seydou Doumbia has scored five goals in six CL games this season and 12 goals in 13 European matches in the last two years.

CHELSEA v NAPOLI

Head-to-head record

Played: 1

Wins: Napoli 1

Goals: Napoli 3, Chelsea 1

Previous match

CL: KO 21.02.12 Napoli 3 Chelsea 1

Record this season:

Chelsea P7 W3 D2 L2 F14 A7

Napoli P7 W4 D2 L1 F13 A7

Leading CL 2011/12 scorers: Didier Drogba (Chelsea) 3 Edinson Cavani (Napoli) 5

* Chelsea have lost their last three games against Italian teams and have won just one of the last six.

* Chelsea won all three CL group home games this season by at least two goals and without conceding any. They scored 10 goals in those matches at Stamford Bridge.

* Chelsea's Czech keeper Petr Cech and Brazilian defender David Luiz are the only players to have started in all seven previous CL games this season.

* Napoli, the only one of five debut teams this season still in the competition, have won their last three CL games.

* Napoli have never won in England, losing three of four games though they did draw 1-1 with Manchester City on their last visit in this season's group stage.

* Napoli's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has scored 12 goals in 15 European games for Napoli.