LONDON, Sept 14 Manchester United and Manchester City, riding high with 100 percent records in the Premier League, will turn their sights on the rest of Europe on Wednesday as they get ready to step up their goal rush in the Champions League.

The pair have scored 33 times between them in four league games each with Benfica next in United's firing line while Napoli face the daunting task of trying to stop a rampant City as both clubs make their Champions League debuts at Eastlands.

The more established sides in the competition -- Villarreal and Bayern Munich -- also meet in Group A but no one wants to face a City team bursting at the seams with expensive talent.

"We are in a difficult group but so are Bayern Munich, Villarreal and Napoli," said City manager Roberto Mancini. "The group we are in is very strong. It is so strong that there is a chance we could finish top and a chance we could finish in fourth position."

His Benfica counterpart Jorge Jesus believes his team will do well to earn a point at home to Manchester United, for whom Wayne Rooney has scored back-to-back hat-tricks, in their Group C opener which is a repeat of the 1968 European Cup final.

Trabzonspor, knocked out of the qualifiers by Benfica but given a lifeline when their domestic champions Fenerbahce were withdrawn by the Turkish FA over a match-fixing scandal, kick off their Group B campaign at 2010 champions Inter Milan.

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho must take a back seat when his side visit Croatia champions Dinamo Zagreb in Group D as he serves the second of a three-game ban imposed for his post-match outburst following last season's notorious clash with Barcelona. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar; editing by Ken Ferris)