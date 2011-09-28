LONDON, Sept 28 BATE Borisov midfielder Filipp
Rudik expects an otherworldly experience on Wednesday when he
plays against Barcelona in the Champions League at a sold-out
Dinamo Stadion in Minsk.
The Group H clash is one of eight matches across the
continent featuring four other former Champions League winners
-- the pick of which features Olympique Marseille at home to
Borussia Dortmund in Group F.
Holders Barcelona, having conceded a last-minute equaliser
in a thrilling 2-2 draw with AC Milan in their opening group
match at the Nou Camp, will be anxious to take all three points
against the champions of Belarus.
BATE began their campaign with a low-key draw at Czechs
Viktoria Plzen but things are about to get a little more
exciting for Rudik and his team mates.
"Because I have never met creatures from outer space
before," Plzen said when asked what was so special about the
prospect of a close encounter with the likes of Lionel Messi,
Xavi and David Villa.
"I wanted to play against Barcelona and luck was on my side
in the draw," the 24-year-old added on UEFA's website
(www.uefa.com).
Porto, European champions in 2004 and 1987, travel to Zenit
St Petersburg in the early kickoff in Group G while seven-times
champions Milan host Plzen in the other Group H game.
Chelsea continue their quest for Champions League glory at
Valencia in Group E with new signing Juan Mata facing his former
club while fellow Londoners Arsenal host Olympiakos in Group F.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)