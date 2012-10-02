Oct 2 Facts and figures relating to Wednesday's Champions League matches in Groups A-D. GROUP A P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 2 Porto 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Dinamo Zagreb 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 4 Dynamo Kiev 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 PORTO v PARIS ST GERMAIN Head-to-head record Played: 2 Wins: PSG 1, draws 1 Previous matches CL: GP 20/10/04 Paris St Germain 2 Porto 0 2/11/04 Porto 0 Paris St Germain 0 * Porto have not conceded a single goal in their last three Champions League matches. They have lost only one of 11 CL games against French clubs and last lost at home to a team from France more than 40 years ago, going down 2-0 to Nantes in the 1971-72 UEFA Cup. * Porto's Argentine midfielder Lucho Gonzalez, returning to the club after a spell with Olympique Marseille, scored his 10th CL goal for Porto in 31 games in the 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the opening group game. * PSG have not scored in any of their last three European away games and failed to score in any of their matches on the road when they were last in the CL in 2004-05. Their last CL away goals came more than 10 years ago when they lost 4-3 to Deportivo Coruna in 2000-01. * PSG's much-travelled Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the first player to score for six different teams in the CL when he netted against Dynamo Kiev in the opening group game. He has scored 29 goals in 87 CL games for Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan and PSG. DYNAMO KIEV v DINAMO ZAGREB Head-to-head record Played: 2 Wins: Dynamo Kiev 2 Previous matches CL: QR 12/08/03 Dynamo Kiev 3 Dinamo Zagreb 1 27/08/03 Dinamo Zagreb 0 Dynamo Kiev 2 * Kiev have not won any of their last six CL matches. But they have a good home record of late in European competition, losing just two of their last 15 games in the Ukrainian capital. * Kiev's Portuguese signing Miguel Veloso scored on his CL debut for his new club against PSG. By doing so, he equalled his goal tally in the tournament for previous team Sporting Lisbon for whom he played 18 CL games, scoring only once. * Zagreb have lost their last seven CL games in a row, conceding 24 goals and scoring only three, and have not won any of the last 10. They are still a long way off Anderlecht's unwanted record of 12 successive CL defeats and Spartak Moscow's 22 CL matches without a win. * Zagreb have never beaten a team from Ukraine and have lost five of six such games. GROUP B P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Schalke 04 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Montpellier 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 ARSENAL v OLYMPIAKOS PIRAEUS Head-to-head record Played: 4 Wins: Arsenal 2, Olympiakos 2 Previous meetings CL: GP 29/09/09 Arsenal 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 0 9/12/09 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Arsenal 0 CL: GP 28/09/11 Arsenal 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 6/12/11 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Arsenal 1 * Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 15 European home games, 13 of which they have won. No club from outside England has beaten them in 47 European home matches going back to September 2003, more than nine years ago when they lost 3-0 to Inter Milan in the CL group stage. The only losses since were to Chelsea and Manchester United, both in the CL. * Arsenal have not lost any of their seven home games against Greek clubs but the matches have normally been tight. Of five victories, four have been by a single goal and only one, the 2-0 win over Olympiakos three years ago, was by a higher margin. * Olympiakos have become adept at nicking away wins, winning their last three European matches on the road by 1-0. However, they have a distinctly poor record in England, losing on all 10 previous visits, conceding 31 goals and scoring only twice in those games. * Olympiakos have improved on their once disastrous away record in the CL in which they failed to win any of their first 30 games. Since then, they have won three of the last 11 with victories away to Werder Bremen, Lazio and Olympique Marseille. SCHALKE 04 v MONTPELLIER Head-to-head record - no matches * Schalke have won 10 of their last 13 European home games but they lost the last one 4-2 to Athletic Bilbao in last year's Europa League quarter-finals and their last CL game in Gelsenkirchen, a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the 2011 semi-finals. * Schalke's Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has scored 37 European goals for Heerenveen, Ajax Amsterdam and Schalke and needs one more to enter the ranks of the top 30 scorers in European club football. Curiously, he failed to score in Europe for the two biggest clubs he signed for, AC Milan and Real Madrid. * French champions Montpellier have little pedigree at this level and will be playing only their 18th game in European competition. They count only five victories and have lost four of their last five games, including a 2-1 home defeat to Arsenal on their CL debut two weeks ago. * Montpellier are one of those rare teams that seem to do better away from home. They have won three of their last six European away games. GROUP C P W D L F A Pts 1 Malaga 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 Anderlecht 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 AC Milan 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Zenit St Petersburg 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 ANDERLECHT v MALAGA Head-to-head record - no matches * Anderlecht, back in the CL for the first time in six years, will be eager to overturn an appalling home record in the competition in which they have lost seven of their last nine matches in Brussels and not won any. * Anderlecht, despite a record which includes two Cup Winners Cup titles and one UEFA Cup trophy, have always underperformed in the CL. They have not won any of their last seven CL games and have won only 10 of 55 played and lost 30. * Malaga recorded their biggest European victory with their CL debut 3-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg. They have played only 13 European games to date but their defensive record is amazing with just four goals conceded and nine clean sheets. * Malaga's Argentine forward Javier Saviola scored on his CL debut for his team in the win over Zenit. Malaga are the fifth club he has represented in the CL after Barcelona, Monaco, Real Madrid and Benfica. ZENIT ST PETERSBURG v AC MILAN Head-to-head record - no matches * Zenit have failed to score in four of their last five CL games but have an excellent recent European home record and are unbeaten in St Petersburg in 16 games, 12 of them victories. Real Madrid, who went away with a 2-1 win four seasons ago, are the only team to have beaten them in Russia in the CL. * Zenit's prolific striker Aleksandr Kerzhakov, who has scored 21 goals in 36 European games for the club, has yet to get off the mark in the CL in which he has played five games without scoring. He also played twice in the CL for Sevilla without finding the net. * Milan have won just one of their last 11 CL away games although six of those were draws. They have won two of their three previous away matches with Russian teams. * Milan have not won any of their last four CL games and have scored just one goal through Antonio Nocerino in the 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in last season's quarter-finals. GROUP D P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 2 Borussia Dortmund 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Manchester City 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 4 Ajax Amsterdam 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 AJAX AMSTERDAM v REAL MADRID Head-to-head record Played: 10 Wins: Real 5, Ajax 4, draws 1 Previous meetings EC: R1 20/09/67 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Real Madrid 1 11/10/67 Real Madrid 2 Ajax Amsterdam 1 (after extra time) EC: SF 11/04/73 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Real Madrid 1 25/04/73 Real Madrid 0 Ajax Amsterdam 1 CL: GP 13/09/95 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Real Madrid 0 22/11/95 Real Madrid 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2 CL: GP 15/09/10 Real Madrid 2 Ajax Amsterdam 0 23/11/10 Ajax Amsterdam 0 Real Madrid 4 CL: GP 27/09/11 Real Madrid 3 Ajax Amsterdam 0 7/12/11 Ajax Amsterdam 0 Real Madrid 3 * It is the third season in a row that Ajax have met Real in their CL group and the Dutch club have reason to fear the worst after losing all four games by a clear margin and failing to score once. In Amsterdam, Ajax lost 3-0 last season and 4-0 the year before. * Ajax have failed to score in four of their last five European home games and have lost four of their last seven. * Before losing 2-1 to Bayern Munich in last season's semi-final Real were unbeaten in 12 consecutive CL away games. * Real's Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted in the opening group game against Manchester City, has scored 10 goals in his last eight CL appearances. MANCHESTER CITY v BORUSSIA DORTMUND Head-to-head record - no matches * City have never lost at home to a German team and have won three out of four such games, including a 2-0 victory over eventual CL finalists Bayern Munich last season. The only German team to gain a draw in Manchester was Borussia Moenchengladbach who went away with a 1-1 result in the 1979 UEFA Cup quarter-finals. * City are unbeaten in 17 successive European home games, 14 of which they have won. That run includes eight clean sheets. * Dortmund won on their last visit to Manchester, beating City's neighbours United 1-0 in the 1997 CL semi-finals. But they have lost all three away games they have played in England since then. * Dortmund have lost four of their last six CL matches and lost all three of their group away games last season. (Compiled by Paul Radford)