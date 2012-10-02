Oct 2 Facts and figures relating to Wednesday's
Champions League matches in Groups A-D.
GROUP A
P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
2 Porto 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 Dinamo Zagreb 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
4 Dynamo Kiev 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
PORTO v PARIS ST GERMAIN
Head-to-head record
Played: 2
Wins: PSG 1, draws 1
Previous matches
CL: GP 20/10/04 Paris St Germain 2 Porto 0
2/11/04 Porto 0 Paris St Germain 0
* Porto have not conceded a single goal in their last three
Champions League matches. They have lost only one of 11 CL games
against French clubs and last lost at home to a team from France
more than 40 years ago, going down 2-0 to Nantes in the 1971-72
UEFA Cup.
* Porto's Argentine midfielder Lucho Gonzalez, returning to
the club after a spell with Olympique Marseille, scored his 10th
CL goal for Porto in 31 games in the 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb
in the opening group game.
* PSG have not scored in any of their last three European
away games and failed to score in any of their matches on the
road when they were last in the CL in 2004-05. Their last CL
away goals came more than 10 years ago when they lost 4-3 to
Deportivo Coruna in 2000-01.
* PSG's much-travelled Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic
became the first player to score for six different teams in the
CL when he netted against Dynamo Kiev in the opening group game.
He has scored 29 goals in 87 CL games for Ajax Amsterdam,
Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan and PSG.
DYNAMO KIEV v DINAMO ZAGREB
Head-to-head record
Played: 2
Wins: Dynamo Kiev 2
Previous matches
CL: QR 12/08/03 Dynamo Kiev 3 Dinamo Zagreb 1
27/08/03 Dinamo Zagreb 0 Dynamo Kiev 2
* Kiev have not won any of their last six CL matches. But
they have a good home record of late in European competition,
losing just two of their last 15 games in the Ukrainian capital.
* Kiev's Portuguese signing Miguel Veloso scored on his CL
debut for his new club against PSG. By doing so, he equalled his
goal tally in the tournament for previous team Sporting Lisbon
for whom he played 18 CL games, scoring only once.
* Zagreb have lost their last seven CL games in a row,
conceding 24 goals and scoring only three, and have not won any
of the last 10. They are still a long way off Anderlecht's
unwanted record of 12 successive CL defeats and Spartak Moscow's
22 CL matches without a win.
* Zagreb have never beaten a team from Ukraine and have lost
five of six such games.
GROUP B
P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Schalke 04 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Montpellier 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
ARSENAL v OLYMPIAKOS PIRAEUS
Head-to-head record
Played: 4
Wins: Arsenal 2, Olympiakos 2
Previous meetings
CL: GP 29/09/09 Arsenal 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 0
9/12/09 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Arsenal 0
CL: GP 28/09/11 Arsenal 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 1
6/12/11 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Arsenal 1
* Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 15 European home games,
13 of which they have won. No club from outside England has
beaten them in 47 European home matches going back to September
2003, more than nine years ago when they lost 3-0 to Inter Milan
in the CL group stage. The only losses since were to Chelsea and
Manchester United, both in the CL.
* Arsenal have not lost any of their seven home games
against Greek clubs but the matches have normally been tight. Of
five victories, four have been by a single goal and only one,
the 2-0 win over Olympiakos three years ago, was by a higher
margin.
* Olympiakos have become adept at nicking away wins, winning
their last three European matches on the road by 1-0. However,
they have a distinctly poor record in England, losing on all 10
previous visits, conceding 31 goals and scoring only twice in
those games.
* Olympiakos have improved on their once disastrous away
record in the CL in which they failed to win any of their first
30 games. Since then, they have won three of the last 11 with
victories away to Werder Bremen, Lazio and Olympique Marseille.
SCHALKE 04 v MONTPELLIER
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Schalke have won 10 of their last 13 European home games
but they lost the last one 4-2 to Athletic Bilbao in last year's
Europa League quarter-finals and their last CL game in
Gelsenkirchen, a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the 2011
semi-finals.
* Schalke's Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has scored 37
European goals for Heerenveen, Ajax Amsterdam and Schalke and
needs one more to enter the ranks of the top 30 scorers in
European club football. Curiously, he failed to score in Europe
for the two biggest clubs he signed for, AC Milan and Real
Madrid.
* French champions Montpellier have little pedigree at this
level and will be playing only their 18th game in European
competition. They count only five victories and have lost four
of their last five games, including a 2-1 home defeat to Arsenal
on their CL debut two weeks ago.
* Montpellier are one of those rare teams that seem to do
better away from home. They have won three of their last six
European away games.
GROUP C
P W D L F A Pts
1 Malaga 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2 Anderlecht 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
AC Milan 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
4 Zenit St Petersburg 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
ANDERLECHT v MALAGA
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Anderlecht, back in the CL for the first time in six
years, will be eager to overturn an appalling home record in the
competition in which they have lost seven of their last nine
matches in Brussels and not won any.
* Anderlecht, despite a record which includes two Cup
Winners Cup titles and one UEFA Cup trophy, have always
underperformed in the CL. They have not won any of their last
seven CL games and have won only 10 of 55 played and lost 30.
* Malaga recorded their biggest European victory with their
CL debut 3-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg. They have played only
13 European games to date but their defensive record is amazing
with just four goals conceded and nine clean sheets.
* Malaga's Argentine forward Javier Saviola scored on his CL
debut for his team in the win over Zenit. Malaga are the fifth
club he has represented in the CL after Barcelona, Monaco, Real
Madrid and Benfica.
ZENIT ST PETERSBURG v AC MILAN
Head-to-head record - no matches
* Zenit have failed to score in four of their last five CL
games but have an excellent recent European home record and are
unbeaten in St Petersburg in 16 games, 12 of them victories.
Real Madrid, who went away with a 2-1 win four seasons ago, are
the only team to have beaten them in Russia in the CL.
* Zenit's prolific striker Aleksandr Kerzhakov, who has
scored 21 goals in 36 European games for the club, has yet to
get off the mark in the CL in which he has played five games
without scoring. He also played twice in the CL for Sevilla
without finding the net.
* Milan have won just one of their last 11 CL away games
although six of those were draws. They have won two of their
three previous away matches with Russian teams.
* Milan have not won any of their last four CL games and
have scored just one goal through Antonio Nocerino in the 3-1
defeat to Barcelona in last season's quarter-finals.
GROUP D
P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
2 Borussia Dortmund 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
3 Manchester City 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
4 Ajax Amsterdam 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
AJAX AMSTERDAM v REAL MADRID
Head-to-head record
Played: 10
Wins: Real 5, Ajax 4, draws 1
Previous meetings
EC: R1 20/09/67 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Real Madrid 1
11/10/67 Real Madrid 2 Ajax Amsterdam 1
(after extra time)
EC: SF 11/04/73 Ajax Amsterdam 2 Real Madrid 1
25/04/73 Real Madrid 0 Ajax Amsterdam 1
CL: GP 13/09/95 Ajax Amsterdam 1 Real Madrid 0
22/11/95 Real Madrid 0 Ajax Amsterdam 2
CL: GP 15/09/10 Real Madrid 2 Ajax Amsterdam 0
23/11/10 Ajax Amsterdam 0 Real Madrid 4
CL: GP 27/09/11 Real Madrid 3 Ajax Amsterdam 0
7/12/11 Ajax Amsterdam 0 Real Madrid 3
* It is the third season in a row that Ajax have met Real in
their CL group and the Dutch club have reason to fear the worst
after losing all four games by a clear margin and failing to
score once. In Amsterdam, Ajax lost 3-0 last season and 4-0 the
year before.
* Ajax have failed to score in four of their last five
European home games and have lost four of their last seven.
* Before losing 2-1 to Bayern Munich in last season's
semi-final Real were unbeaten in 12 consecutive CL away games.
* Real's Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted in the opening group
game against Manchester City, has scored 10 goals in his last
eight CL appearances.
MANCHESTER CITY v BORUSSIA DORTMUND
Head-to-head record - no matches
* City have never lost at home to a German team and have won
three out of four such games, including a 2-0 victory over
eventual CL finalists Bayern Munich last season. The only German
team to gain a draw in Manchester was Borussia Moenchengladbach
who went away with a 1-1 result in the 1979 UEFA Cup
quarter-finals.
* City are unbeaten in 17 successive European home games, 14
of which they have won. That run includes eight clean sheets.
* Dortmund won on their last visit to Manchester, beating
City's neighbours United 1-0 in the 1997 CL semi-finals. But
they have lost all three away games they have played in England
since then.
* Dortmund have lost four of their last six CL matches and
lost all three of their group away games last season.
