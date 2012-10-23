Oct 23 Facts and figures relating to Wednesday's Champions League matches in Groups A-D. GROUP A P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 2 Paris St Germain 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 3 Dynamo Kiev 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 4 Dinamo Zagreb 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 DINAMO ZAGREB v PARIS ST GERMAIN Head-to-head record - no matches * Zagreb have not won any of their last eight games against French clubs, losing six of them, and went down 7-1 at home to Olympique Lyon last season in their final CL group game. * Zagreb have lost their last eight CL games in a row, conceding 26 goals and scoring only three, and have not won any of the last 11. They are veering closer to Anderlecht's unwanted record of 12 successive CL defeats. * PSG have not scored in any of their last four European away games and failed to score in any of their matches on the road when they were last in the CL in 2004-05. Their last CL away goals came more than 10 years ago when they lost 4-3 to Deportivo Coruna in 2000-01. * PSG have played 152 games in Europe but have never met a team from Croatia before. PORTO v DYNAMO KIEV Head-to-head record Played: 4 Wins: Porto 3, Dynamo Kiev 1 Previous matches EC: SF 8/04/87 Porto 2 Dynamo Kiev 1 22/04/87 Dynamo Kiev 1 Porto 2 CL: GP 21/10/08 Porto 0 Dynamo Kiev 1 5/11/08 Dynamo Kiev 1 Porto 2 * Porto have won six of the eight games they have played against Ukrainian clubs and lost just one. But that was at home to their rivals this time, Dynamo Kiev, in the CL four seasons ago when they were beaten 1-0. * It is the first time in 10 CL appearances since 1999-2000 that Porto have opened their campaign with two successive victories. * Dynamo have won just one of their last 29 CL away games, apart from a forfeit victory in Rome in 2004-05, and have lost 21. Their one win was, of course, against Porto. * Dynamo's 37-year-old goalkeeper Alexander Shovkovskiy, who made his CL debut more than 18 years ago, is in line for his 120th European appearance for his club. Since European club competitions began 57 years ago, only 12 other players have made more appearances for a single team. GROUP B P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 2 Schalke 04 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 3 Montpellier 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 4 Olympiakos Piraeus 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 MONTPELLIER v OLYMPIAKOS PIRAEUS Head-to-head record - no matches * Montpellier, seeking their first CL victory, have lost their last three European home games and have not won any of the last six. * French champions Montpellier, who have never met a Greek team before, are playing in only their 19th European fixture. * Olympiakos have lost on seven of their last nine visits to France but they did gain a 1-0 victory over Olympique Marseille on their most recent trip in last season's CL. * Olympiakos, playing in their 87th CL game, need two more goals to reach 100 in the competition. ARSENAL v SCHALKE 04 Head-to-head record Played: 2 Wins: Arsenal 1, Schalke 1 Previous matches CL: GP 19/09/01 Arsenal 3 Schalke 04 2 30/10/01 Schalke 04 3 Arsenal 1 * Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five CL matches against German clubs, winning four of them. * Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 16 European home games, 14 of which they have won. No club from outside England has beaten them in 48 European home matches going back to September 2003, more than nine years ago when they lost 3-0 to Inter Milan in the CL group stage. The only losses since were to Chelsea and Manchester United, both in the CL. * Schalke have scored just one goal in their last five games against English clubs and have won none of them. They have lost on their last four visits to England, conceding 14 goals, and have not won any of five games on English soil. * Schalke's Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has scored 38 European goals for Heerenveen, Ajax Amsterdam and Schalke and needs only two more to enter the ranks of the top 20 scorers in European club football. GROUP C P W D L F A Pts 1 Malaga 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 2 AC Milan 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 3 Anderlecht 2 0 1 1 0 3 1 4 Zenit St Petersburg 2 0 0 2 2 6 0 MALAGA v AC MILAN Head-to-head record - no matches * Malaga have played only 14 European games to date but their defensive record is incredible with just four goals conceded and 10 clean sheets. * Malaga's exemplary start to their CL debut season is made up of 3-0 wins over Zenit St Petersburg, at home, and against Anderlecht away, equal record victories for the club in European competition. * Milan are within three goals of reaching 400 in the European Cup/Champions League, a mark only achieved by Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United. * Milan have failed to win any of their last seven matches against Spanish teams, all of them in the CL against either Real Madrid or Barcelona. ZENIT ST PETERSBURG v ANDERLECHT Head-to-head record Played: 2 Wins: Zenit 2 Previous matches CL: GP 16/09/10 Anderlecht 1 Zenit 3 1/12/10 Zenit 3 Anderlecht 1 * Before losing 3-2 at home to AC Milan in their last game, Zenit had been unbeaten in St Petersburg in 16 European matches. * Zenit have won all three previous home games against Belgian teams by at least a two-goal margin. * Anderlecht beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 in the Europa League last season on their last trip to Russia and went on to win the home leg 5-3. * Anderlecht, despite a record which includes two Cup Winners Cup titles and one UEFA Cup trophy, have always underperformed in the CL. They have not won any of their last eight CL games and have won only 10 of 56 played and lost 31. GROUP D P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 7 3 6 2 Borussia Dortmund 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 3 Manchester City 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 4 Ajax Amsterdam 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 BORUSSIA DORTMUND v REAL MADRID Head-to-head record Played: 4 Wins: Real 2, draws 2 Previous meetings CL: SF 1/04/98 Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 0 15/04/98 Borussia Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 0 CL: GP2 19/02/03 Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 1 25/02/03 Borussia Dortmund 1 Real Madrid 1 * Dortmund have failed to win any of their last seven matches against Spanish clubs, losing four of them. Five of those seven were in the CL. * Dortmund have won only two of the eight CL games they have played this season and last, both 1-0 home victories, this month against Ajax Amsterdam and last October against Olympiakos Piraeus. * Real have a crushing record in the CL since the start of last season, winning 12 of 14 games and losing just one - a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in last season's semi-finals. * Real's Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick in the last group game against Ajax Amsterdam, has netted an astonishing 13 goals in his last nine CL appearances. AJAX AMSTERDAM v MANCHESTER CITY Head-to-head record - no matches * Ajax have failed to score in four of their last six European home games and have lost five of their last eight, including all the last three. * Ajax have won only one of their last nine matches against English teams, a 2-1 home victory over City's neighbours Manchester United in the Europa League last season. * City have never lost to a Dutch team though they have only played three such fixtures, all against Twente Enschede. On their only previous visit to the Netherlands they drew 1-1 with Twente in the 1978-79 UEFA Cup first round. * City's Argentine strikers Carlos Tevez and Sergio Aguero have yet to make a real mark in the CL. Tevez has scored six goals in 23 CL games for Manchester United and City - and all those goals were with United. Aguero also has six goals but in 21 games for Atletico Madrid and City - just one of those with his Manchester team. (Edited by Tom Pilcher)