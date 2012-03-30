LONDON, March 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's has been given a three-match ban and fined 40,000 euros ($53,100) for confronting match officials after his side's Champions League exit against AC Milan this month.

UEFA confirmed on Friday that the Frenchman had been found guilty of improper conduct at the end of the last 16 second leg which Arsenal won 3-0 only to bow out 4-3 on aggregate.

"Arsenal FC manager Arsene Wenger has been suspended from carrying out his function for three UEFA competition matches by the UEFA Control and Disciplinary Body," a statement said.

Wenger, who was banned for one match after an outburst after last year's last 16 exit against Barcelona and then another two for breaching that sanction, can appeal against the decision within three days. ($1 = 0.7532 euros) (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)