Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
LONDON, March 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's has been given a three-match ban and fined 40,000 euros ($53,100) for confronting match officials after his side's Champions League exit against AC Milan this month.
UEFA confirmed on Friday that the Frenchman had been found guilty of improper conduct at the end of the last 16 second leg which Arsenal won 3-0 only to bow out 4-3 on aggregate.
"Arsenal FC manager Arsene Wenger has been suspended from carrying out his function for three UEFA competition matches by the UEFA Control and Disciplinary Body," a statement said.
Wenger, who was banned for one match after an outburst after last year's last 16 exit against Barcelona and then another two for breaching that sanction, can appeal against the decision within three days. ($1 = 0.7532 euros) (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.