May 19 European Cup/Champions League final results since the competition began in 1955-56: Date Venue Winners Runners-up 1956 Paris Real Madrid 4 Stade Reims 3 1957 Madrid Real Madrid 2 Fiorentina 0 1958 Brussels Real Madrid 3 AC Milan 2

(after extra time) 1959 Stuttgart Real Madrid 2 Stade Reims 0 1960 Glasgow Real Madrid 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 1961 Berne Benfica 3 Barcelona 2 1962 Amsterdam Benfica 5 Real Madrid 3 1963 London AC Milan 2 Benfica 1 1964 Vienna Inter Milan 3 Real Madrid 1 1965 Milan Inter Milan 1 Benfica 0 1966 Brussels Real Madrid 2 Partizan Belgrade 1 1967 Lisbon Celtic 2 Inter Milan 1 1968 London Manchester United 4 Benfica 1

(after extra time) 1969 Madrid AC Milan 4 Ajax Amsterdam 1 1970 Milan Feyenoord 2 Celtic 1

(after extra time) 1971 London Ajax Amsterdam 2 Panathinaikos 0 1972 Rotterdam Ajax Amsterdam 2 Inter Milan 0 1973 Belgrade Ajax Amsterdam 1 Juventus 0 1974 Brussels Bayern Munich 4 Atletico Madrid 0

(after 1-1 draw) 1975 Paris Bayern Munich 2 Leeds United 0 1976 Glasgow Bayern Munich 1 St Etienne 0 1977 Rome Liverpool 3 B Moenchengladbach 1 1978 London Liverpool 1 Club Bruges 0 1979 Munich Nottingham Forest 1 Malmo FF 0 1980 Madrid Nottingham Forest 1 Hamburg SV 0 1981 Paris Liverpool 1 Real Madrid 0 1982 Rotterdam Aston Villa 1 Bayern Munich 0 1983 Athens Hamburg SV 1 Juventus 0 1984 Rome Liverpool 1 AS Roma 1

(Liverpool won 4-2 on penalties) 1985 Brussels Juventus 1 Liverpool 0 1986 Seville Steaua Bucharest 0 Barcelona 0

(Steaua won 2-0 on penalties) 1987 Vienna Porto 2 Bayern Munich 1 1988 Stuttgart PSV Eindhoven 0 Benfica 0

(PSV won 6-5 on penalties) 1989 Barcelona AC Milan 4 Steaua Bucharest 0 1990 Vienna AC Milan 1 Benfica 0 1991 Bari Red Star Belgrade 0 Olympique Marseille 0

(Red Star won 5-3 on penalties) 1992 London Barcelona 1 Sampdoria 0

(after extra time) 1993 Munich Olympique Marseille 1 AC Milan 0 1994 Athens AC Milan 4 Barcelona 0 1995 Vienna Ajax Amsterdam 1 AC Milan 0 1996 Rome Juventus 1 Ajax Amsterdam 1

(Juventus won 4-2 on penalties) 1997 Munich Borussia Dortmund 3 Juventus 1 1998 Amsterdam Real Madrid 1 Juventus 0 1999 Barcelona Manchester United 2 Bayern Munich 1 2000 Paris Real Madrid 3 Valencia 0 2001 Milan Bayern Munich 1 Valencia 1

(Bayern won 5-4 on penalties) 2002 Glasgow Real Madrid 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1 2003 Manchester AC Milan 0 Juventus 0

(AC Milan won 3-2 on penalties) 2004 Gelsenkirchen Porto 3 Monaco 0 2005 Istanbul Liverpool 3 AC Milan 3

(Liverpool won 3-2 on penalties) 2006 Paris Barcelona 2 Arsenal 1 2007 Athens AC Milan 2 Liverpool 1 2008 Moscow Manchester United 1 Chelsea 1

(Manchester United won 6-5 on penalties) 2009 Rome Barcelona 2 Manchester United 0 2010 Madrid Inter Milan 2 Bayern Munich 0 2011 London Barcelona 3 Manchester United 1 2012 Munich Chelsea 1 Bayern Munich 1

(Chelsea win 4-3 on penalties)

- -

The following clubs have won the European Cup : 9 - Real Madrid 7 - AC Milan 5 - Liverpool 4 - Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Ajax Amsterdam 3 - Manchester United, Inter Milan 2 - Benfica, Juventus, Nottingham Forest, Porto 1 - Celtic, Hamburg SV, Steaua Bucharest, Olympique Marseille, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Red Star Belgrade, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea

* Competition became the Champions League in 1992

- - - - (Editing by Toby Davis)