Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
LONDON, May 23 European Cup/Champions League final results since the competition began in 1955-56: Date Venue Winners Runners-up 1956 Paris Real Madrid 4 Stade Reims 3 1957 Madrid Real Madrid 2 Fiorentina 0 1958 Brussels Real Madrid 3 AC Milan 2 (after extra time) 1959 Stuttgart Real Madrid 2 Stade Reims 0 1960 Glasgow Real Madrid 7 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 1961 Berne Benfica 3 Barcelona 2 1962 Amsterdam Benfica 5 Real Madrid 3 1963 London AC Milan 2 Benfica 1 1964 Vienna Inter Milan 3 Real Madrid 1 1965 Milan Inter Milan 1 Benfica 0 1966 Brussels Real Madrid 2 Partizan Belgrade 1 1967 Lisbon Celtic 2 Inter Milan 1 1968 London Manchester United 4 Benfica 1 (after extra time) 1969 Madrid AC Milan 4 Ajax Amsterdam 1 1970 Milan Feyenoord 2 Celtic 1 (after extra time) 1971 London Ajax Amsterdam 2 Panathinaikos 0 1972 Rotterdam Ajax Amsterdam 2 Inter Milan 0 1973 Belgrade Ajax Amsterdam 1 Juventus 0 1974 Brussels Bayern Munich 4 Atletico Madrid 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1975 Paris Bayern Munich 2 Leeds United 0 1976 Glasgow Bayern Munich 1 St Etienne 0 1977 Rome Liverpool 3 B Moenchengladbach 1 1978 London Liverpool 1 Club Bruges 0 1979 Munich Nottingham Forest 1 Malmo FF 0 1980 Madrid Nottingham Forest 1 Hamburg SV 0 1981 Paris Liverpool 1 Real Madrid 0 1982 Rotterdam Aston Villa 1 Bayern Munich 0 1983 Athens Hamburg SV 1 Juventus 0 1984 Rome Liverpool 1 AS Roma 1 (Liverpool won 4-2 on penalties) 1985 Brussels Juventus 1 Liverpool 0 1986 Seville Steaua Bucharest 0 Barcelona 0 (Steaua won 2-0 on penalties) 1987 Vienna Porto 2 Bayern Munich 1 1988 Stuttgart PSV Eindhoven 0 Benfica 0 (PSV won 6-5 on penalties) 1989 Barcelona AC Milan 4 Steaua Bucharest 0 1990 Vienna AC Milan 1 Benfica 0 1991 Bari Red Star Belgrade 0 Olympique Marseille 0 (Red Star won 5-3 on penalties) 1992 London Barcelona 1 Sampdoria 0 (after extra time) 1993 Munich Olympique Marseille 1 AC Milan 0 1994 Athens AC Milan 4 Barcelona 0 1995 Vienna Ajax Amsterdam 1 AC Milan 0 1996 Rome Juventus 1 Ajax Amsterdam 1 (Juventus won 4-2 on penalties) 1997 Munich Borussia Dortmund 3 Juventus 1 1998 Amsterdam Real Madrid 1 Juventus 0 1999 Barcelona Manchester United 2 Bayern Munich 1 2000 Paris Real Madrid 3 Valencia 0 2001 Milan Bayern Munich 1 Valencia 1 (Bayern won 5-4 on penalties) 2002 Glasgow Real Madrid 2 Bayer Leverkusen 1 2003 Manchester AC Milan 0 Juventus 0 (AC Milan won 3-2 on penalties) 2004 Gelsenkirchen Porto 3 Monaco 0 2005 Istanbul Liverpool 3 AC Milan 3 (Liverpool won 3-2 on penalties) 2006 Paris Barcelona 2 Arsenal 1 2007 Athens AC Milan 2 Liverpool 1 2008 Moscow Manchester United 1 Chelsea 1 (Manchester United won 6-5 on penalties) 2009 Rome Barcelona 2 Manchester United 0 2010 Madrid Inter Milan 2 Bayern Munich 0 2011 London Barcelona 3 Manchester United 1 2012 Munich Chelsea 1 Bayern Munich 1 (Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties) - - The following clubs have won the European Cup: 9 - Real Madrid 7 - AC Milan 5 - Liverpool 4 - Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Ajax Amsterdam 3 - Manchester United, Inter Milan 2 - Benfica, Juventus, Nottingham Forest, Porto 1 - Celtic, Hamburg SV, Steaua Bucharest, Olympique Marseille, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, PSV Eindhoven, Red Star Belgrade, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea * Competition became the Champions League in 1992 - - - - (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.