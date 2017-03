BERLIN, June 6 Barcelona beat Juventus 3-1 to claim the Champions League title on Saturday thanks to goals from Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Neymar in an entertaining final at the Olympic Stadium.

The win secured a trophy hat-trick for Barca, who also won the King's Cup and La Liga title, repeating their 2009 success when they became the first Spanish side to win the treble. (Editing by Ken Ferris)